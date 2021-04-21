iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,570 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 72,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 923,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

