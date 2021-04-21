Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 11,169 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,780 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,411,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

