Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 84,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 119,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $225.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

