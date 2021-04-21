Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 113,635 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLAD stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

GLAD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

