Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 497 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.42. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.65.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

