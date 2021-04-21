CX Institutional Has $120,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $220.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average of $211.88. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.