Semux Price Tops $0.0261 on Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $331,344.11 and approximately $219.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011701 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00024113 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003845 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

