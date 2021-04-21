Arqma Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $139,076.03 and approximately $202.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,371.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.25 or 0.04275201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.36 or 0.00473817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $935.53 or 0.01689551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00729480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.83 or 0.00534270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00430353 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00250330 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,008,577 coins and its circulating supply is 8,964,033 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

