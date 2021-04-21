Klimatas Price Down 22.9% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Klimatas has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $14,434.93 and approximately $270.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

