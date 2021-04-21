CVCoin Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and $34,952.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00062285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00275364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.35 or 0.01035450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00650713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,121.22 or 0.99547683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

