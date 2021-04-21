$172.99 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $172.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.75 million and the highest is $181.10 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $132.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $747.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.94 million to $750.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $735.84 million, with estimates ranging from $713.75 million to $753.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

AZPN opened at $149.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $853,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 40.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 46.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.