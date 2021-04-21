Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Bank First has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

