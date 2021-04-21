First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

