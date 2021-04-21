Sabal Trust CO Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,293.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,873.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,318.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.