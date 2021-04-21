thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €12.60 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €12.60 ($14.82) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKA. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.66 ($13.72).

thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €10.58 ($12.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,600 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.31 and its 200 day moving average is €8.27. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

