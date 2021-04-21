Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 10,245 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after buying an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

