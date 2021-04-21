Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.71. 7,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

