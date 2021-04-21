Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $356,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in InMode by 823.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,294 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $2,453,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $4,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $88.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

