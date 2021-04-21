Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,445 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 1,220.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

NYSE:BP opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

