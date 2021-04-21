Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 1,005,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after buying an additional 612,161 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.