Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New $57,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,108,000 after buying an additional 302,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after buying an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.

Shares of LLY opened at $191.89 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

