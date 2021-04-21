Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Shares of TDOC opened at $178.85 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,443 shares of company stock worth $95,244,192 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

