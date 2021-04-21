Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Buys 41 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $259.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.