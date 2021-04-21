Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 183 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 1.4% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $384.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The stock has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.58 and its 200 day moving average is $318.81.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.24.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

