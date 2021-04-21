SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $259.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

