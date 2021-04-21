Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $145.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

