MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.6% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.10. 33,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. The company has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $90.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.