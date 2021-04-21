Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 338,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

