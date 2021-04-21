The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,045 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $330.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

