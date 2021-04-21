M. Kraus & Co Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 3.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 129.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 128.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

