iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 444,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 34,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 527,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

