DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $388.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.62. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 160.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,323,976. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.