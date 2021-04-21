Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $159.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.55. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $161.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.91.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

