Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $48,153,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $41,187,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCN opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.