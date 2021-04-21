Barry Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 227.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.