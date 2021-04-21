Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 134,120 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FMS. Kepler Capital Markets cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

