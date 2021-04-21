Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 227.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

