Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,399 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55.

