Barry Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 945,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund accounts for approximately 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,884,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,197,000 after acquiring an additional 221,875 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth $547,000.

JOF stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

