Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Cut by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

