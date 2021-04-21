Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties comprises about 2.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Easterly Government Properties worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,330 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.