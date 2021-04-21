Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 945,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund accounts for approximately 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

