Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 216,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,535 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,380.

