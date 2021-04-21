Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 216,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $253,000.
NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.70.
