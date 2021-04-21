JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

AMJ stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,535 shares of company stock valued at $11,387,380.

