JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.
AMJ stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.
