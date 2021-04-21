Goodwin Daniel L Invests $193,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after buying an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VST stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

