Goodwin Daniel L Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $20.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

