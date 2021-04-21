Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.