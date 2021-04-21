Moller Financial Services Buys 39,655 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services owned 0.48% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

