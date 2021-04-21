Peoples Bank OH Acquires 371 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

