Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $376.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

